Two people were denied bail when they appeared before a Couva magistrate on Monday, charged with wounding and firearm related offences, following a shooting in Freeport on Saturday.
Kevin Kalicharan, 34, and Kavita Kalicharan, 25, were charged with wounding with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life. They were remanded into custody and their matters adjourned to September 22.
The two were arrested by Central Division officers following a report of a man being shot in the leg on Saturday in the Freeport area.
Also, Anthony Modeste, 50, of Freeport pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, when he appeared before the Couva court.
He was arrested by Central Division officers on Friday, after allegedly being found in possession of a pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.
The magistrate denied him bail and he will next face the court on September 22.
Further, police officers of the North Central Division Task Force, Area West, arrested two men and seized a Glock-19 semi-automatic pistol, two magazines and 31 rounds of ammunition after they intercepted a Hyundai Elantra motor vehicle along Bassie Street, Valsayn, on Monday.
One of the suspects exited the vehicle and was able to escape, while a 34-year-old man of Arima and a 32-year-old man of Valencia were held.