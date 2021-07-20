Two men who faced the court on Monday in separate hearings for the offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol were each placed on a bond to keep the peace for a year.
Sameer Mohammed, 28, a sales representative of Kolahal Road Extension, Charlieville, Chaguanas, and Johnathan Hernandez, 37, a truck driver of St. Vincent Street, Tunapuna, pleaded guilty to the offence before Tunapuna magistrate Indra Ramoo-Hayes.
Mohammed was placed on a $5,000 bond, and Hernandez on a $2,000 bond.
In default, they would serve one-year simple imprisonment.
Police said that on July 16, officers conducted a joint speed and curfew enforcement exercise in Tunapuna when they detected that both men, when stopped, were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
They were both arrested and charged by WPC Gaskin, of the Tunapuna/Piarco Municipal Police Station.
The exercise was conducted by officers of the Tunapuna/Piarco, Port of Spain and Diego Martin Municipal Police Stations, TTPS Northern Division D.U.I. Team and Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court Staff.