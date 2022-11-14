Two men were wounded by police and another found hiding, after they allegedly attempted to break into a house in Barataria on Monday morning.
The suspects are a 28-year-old and 20-year-old, both of San Juan, and a 38-year-old of Laventille.
Officers were on mobile patrol around 2.56 a.m. when they went to the Barataria area and saw several men standing near a window inside a premises, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The officers exited their vehicle and challenged the suspects who attempted to jump over a wall to exit the premises. Whilst doing so, it is alleged one of the men pointed an object resembling a firearm in the direction of the officers, the police’s post said. The officers, in accordance with the use of force policy, shot at the suspect.
There was a chase, during which another suspect turned and pointed an object resembling a firearm in the direction of the officers. Again, in accordance with the use of force policy, officers shot in the direction of the gunman who fell to the ground, wounded. A second suspect was also held a short distance away and was also found to be wounded, the post said.
Officers of the Emergency Response Patrol responded to a call for assistance and the injured suspects were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment. A third suspect was found hiding under a nearby house.
One firearm, a screwdriver and several house breaking implements were allegedly recovered from the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.