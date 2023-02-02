The month of February began with two people shot dead and a third in hospital during an altercation in Biche yesterday.
The incident occurred in Oliver Trace, Cuche Village, around 4 p.m.
The victims were identified as Joseph Francis and Marlon Clarke, both of Cuche Trace.
Francis was killed on his 18th birthday, police said.
His father, Marlon Francis, was also shot and taken to the Rio Claro District Health Facility where he was undergoing treatment last night.
Police said the suspect in the double homicide and wounding is a man who had been hiding from police in connection with other firearm offences.
The suspect fled into the bushes following the shooting and escaped.
Officers of the Eastern Division Homicide of Region III, Biche Police and Eastern Division Task Force responded and searched for the killer, but no one was arrested.
The murder toll for 2023, up to last night, stood at 63.
The comparative total at the same time last year was 57.
Multiple fatalities in January
Approximately 40 per cent of the murders committed in January involved multiple fatalities.
This was confirmed by statistics provided to the Express via the Crime and Problem Analysis Branch in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Data showed there were seven incidents involving two fatalities and three incidents where there were three fatalities.
This translates to 23 people killed in ten shooting incidents.
Sixty-one murders took place in January.
Out of those, the Express was told that 56 were committed with firearms.
This means that 88.5 per cent of homicides last month involved guns.
Four of the double murders took place in the Northern Division; one in the North-Eastern Division; one in the Central Division and one in the Southern Division.
Two of the triple murders took place in the Northern Division, with another report taking place in the Central Division.
The Central Division saw the second-highest number of murders, with 13 reports to date, followed by the North-Eastern Division with eight incidents.
The Tobago division is the only district that has not recorded any homicides for the year.