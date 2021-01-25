Crime

Two men were shot dead in St James this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Shevon Williams, 22, of Harding Place, Cocorite, and Atiba Welsh, of Sangre Grande.

The two were said to be among a group of persons who were liming along the roadway in the vicinity of Twin’s Bar, off Ross Lands, Bournes Road, St James.

At about 12.15 am, members of the group got into an altercation, and the gunshots were heard.

The group scattered, and the two men were found on the roadway bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.

The police were notified and officers from the Western Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.

Seven spent 9mm shells, four projectiles, and four glass bottles were found and seized on the scene.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 is continuing enquiries.

These incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 17.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THA TUG OF WAR

THA TUG OF WAR

SOME 51,062 electors in Tobago go to the polls today to determine which party will control the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and, as a consequence, be responsible for the governance of Tobago.

And in Trinidad a total electorate of 32,351 citizens will be selecting local representatives for five districts — Arima Central, Cunupia, Hindustan/St Mary’s, Hollywood and Morne Coco/Alyce Glen. There were vacancies created by the elevation of local government representatives—Lisa Morris, Symon de Nobriga, Kennedy Richards, Vandana Mohit and Michelle Benjamin—to membership of the national Parliament.

+2
‘I don’t have no gun’

‘I don’t have no gun’

That is the claim being made by the relatives of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police early yesterday morning at his Santa Cruz home.

For about three weeks now they said officers had been threatening to end the life of Shaquille Charles, and just after 3 a.m., yesterday they made good on their promise.

What was the reason for the officers issuing the threats? Relatives said they did not know, but one thing they said they were certain of was that Charles was not armed when he was shot, nor was there any shoot-out between him and the lawmen, as is being claimed.

+3
Helicopter breach: US lawyer slams Govt defence

Helicopter breach: US lawyer slams Govt defence

Covid-19 is not a valid defence.

In rubbishing the defence of the Trinidad and Tobago Government in the case of breach of contract for a Sikorsky helicopter, Vertical Aviation also called claims by National Security Minister Stuart Young that an investigation has been launched into how Vertical Aviation secured the contract as a “half-hearted defence” which is “obviously manufactured”.