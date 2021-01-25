Two men were shot dead in St James this morning.
The deceased have been identified as Shevon Williams, 22, of Harding Place, Cocorite, and Atiba Welsh, of Sangre Grande.
The two were said to be among a group of persons who were liming along the roadway in the vicinity of Twin’s Bar, off Ross Lands, Bournes Road, St James.
At about 12.15 am, members of the group got into an altercation, and the gunshots were heard.
The group scattered, and the two men were found on the roadway bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
The police were notified and officers from the Western Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
Seven spent 9mm shells, four projectiles, and four glass bottles were found and seized on the scene.
The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 is continuing enquiries.
These incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 17.