crime scene

TWO men were shot as they stood outside the Hi-way Heaven Restaurant and Bar in Freeport on Friday.

Witnesses reported that around 1.15 p.m. two men, ages 33 and 34, were standing outside the popular bar, when a Nissan AD Wagon slowed near to them. One man got out and opened fire on the two.

They ran off, but were both struck. One man was shot in one of his arms and the other was shot in the abdomen. The gunman then got back into the car, which sped off.

Patrons who saw what happened called the Freeport police, who respon­ded and took the two men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they were being treated up to Friday night.

PLEASE PM, DO SOMETHING

Please, Prime Minister, do something about crime and keep youths safe.

That’s the call of Kalawatee Luthra, grieving mother of 34-year-old Nikhil Luthra, who was shot dead by a masked man around 2 a.m. yesterday while liming with a group of friends in a cabana outside The Resi­dence Restaurant and Bar at One Woodbrook Place, St James.

Deputy political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) David Lee has been questioned by police in connection with the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz, and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.

