TWO men were shot as they stood outside the Hi-way Heaven Restaurant and Bar in Freeport on Friday.
Witnesses reported that around 1.15 p.m. two men, ages 33 and 34, were standing outside the popular bar, when a Nissan AD Wagon slowed near to them. One man got out and opened fire on the two.
They ran off, but were both struck. One man was shot in one of his arms and the other was shot in the abdomen. The gunman then got back into the car, which sped off.
Patrons who saw what happened called the Freeport police, who responded and took the two men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they were being treated up to Friday night.