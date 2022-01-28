handcuffs

Officers from the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested one man during an anti-crime exercise on Thursday.

A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said, following a report of a robbery in Freeport, officers received information and went to Small Street, Saw Mill Avenue, Morvant. Upon arrival, the officers saw a parked Nissan Tiida with one male occupant. The officers conducted enquiries which led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man. The vehicle was also seized.

As the exercise continued, the officers went to Industrial Lane, Morvant where they recovered a gold Toyota, Corolla, which was reported stolen earlier that day in the Morvant area.

Investigations are continuing into both matters.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Upbeat feeling for Carnival

Upbeat feeling for Carnival

Carnival kings and queens are preparing to go forth and registration will begin by Wednesday.

So said president of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) Rosalind Gabriel as she gave an update on Carnival 2022 preparations yesterday. Gabriel, a National Carnival Commission (NCC) commissioner, also said other stakeholders like the pan fraternity are moving apace for the event billed as a Taste of Carnival.

Recommended for you