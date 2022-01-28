Officers from the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested one man during an anti-crime exercise on Thursday.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said, following a report of a robbery in Freeport, officers received information and went to Small Street, Saw Mill Avenue, Morvant. Upon arrival, the officers saw a parked Nissan Tiida with one male occupant. The officers conducted enquiries which led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man. The vehicle was also seized.
As the exercise continued, the officers went to Industrial Lane, Morvant where they recovered a gold Toyota, Corolla, which was reported stolen earlier that day in the Morvant area.
Investigations are continuing into both matters.