Teenagers Joeisha Dos Santos and Zeomara Daniel are missing.
Joeisha, 16 of Chestnut Avenue, Victory Street Carib Homes, Arima, was last seen at 3 p.m. on February 2.
She is of mixed descent, five feet, two inches tall, slim built and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and a grey skirt
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Arima police station at 667-3563.
Zeomara, 17 of Happy Hill, Robert Hill, Siparia, was last seen at 4 p.m. on February 7.
She is of mixed descent, five feet tall, slim built and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a pair of green and yellow short pants, a green jersey and a pair of brown slippers.
Anyone with information on Zeomara’s whereabouts can call the Siparia police station at 649-2333.
In both instances, the police can also be contacted at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or through any police station. Information can also be shared on the TTPS App.