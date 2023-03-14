Two teens missing

The police service is seeking the public’s help to find teenagers Aaliyah Federick and Jerimiah Wayne.
Federick, 16, of St. Jude’s Home for Girls Belmont, was last seen at 4.40 p.m. on Sunday and was reported missing to the Carenage police.
Federick is of African descent, five feet, four inches tall, with braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and black dress with a pair of peach slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Carenage police station at 637-3123.
Fifteen-year-old Wayne is from Goodwood Road, Lendore Village, Enterprise, Chaguanas. He was last seen at 6.50 a.m. on Monday and reported missing to the Chaguanas police.
Wayne is of African descent, five feet tall and brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue striped jersey and a pair of black short pants.
Anyone with information on his location, can call the Chaguanas police station at 665-5271.
In both instances, the police can also be reached at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.