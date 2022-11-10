Teenagers Cindy Collins and Addisa Hutchinson are missing.
Collins, 16 of Coalmine, Sangre Grande, was last seen on Wednesday while Hutchinson, 14 of River Estate, Diego Martin, was last seen on November 1.
The police is seeking the public’s help to find them.
Anyone with information about Collins’ whereabouts can contact the Sangre Grande police station at 668-2444.
The West End police station can be reached at 637-4226 with any information on Hutchinson.
The police can also be contacted at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.