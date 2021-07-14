THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has asked the public to contact them with information on two Venezuelan teenaged girls who have been reported missing.
Noirelis Edimar Briceno Benere and Angelica Maria Urbaneja Jimenez, were last seen on July 4.
Officers of the Woodbrook Police Station received reports of the teenaged girls' disappearance.
Benere was described as of small build, with fair complexion, while Jimenez has medium build with fair complexion.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teenagers are asked to call the Woodbrook Police Station at 628-9171 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share information via the TTPS App.