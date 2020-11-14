TWO women were murdered in separate incidents on Friday.
One was shot dead in Laventille while the other’s nude, lifeless body was found by a passer-by in a car park in the heart of the capital city.
In the first incident, officers said 31-year-old Latoya Hughes was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at Trou Macaque, Laventille around 5 p.m.
At the time, she was about to enter her Kia Rio car near Hitler Trace, when another vehicle pulled alongside her.
A passenger in the vehicle opened fire, hitting Hughes a number of times.
Hughes, who lived at Pump Trace, Laventille, ran into a nearby compound where she collapsed and died.
Police said their colleagues from the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol in the area at the time and upon hearing gunshots, went to the scene where they found Hughes’ body.
A motive for the killing has not been established, they said.
In the second incident, officers said around 10.25 a.m., on Friday, they were proceeding along Henry Street, Port of Spain, when they were flagged down by a man who told them of a body in a car park.
When they went to the car park, officers said they observed the body of a woman.
They said the car park was locked and they had to contact a caretaker who arrived on the scene shortly after and handed over the keys to investigators.
Police said the victim was of African ethnicity, dark brown in complexion and about five feet, nine inches tall.
She had a multi-coloured skirt covering her face, a gold ring on her left ring finger and appeared to be in her mid-30s, police said.
The woman has not been identified.
The body bore marks of violence leading police to believe she was murdered.
The woman’s body was removed to a funeral home and will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
However, that autopsy can only take place after the woman has been identified.
Officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries into both incidents.