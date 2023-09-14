Two women missing

Police officers are seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating Christina Adsette and Lorina Lagrio.
Adsette, 62 of Suchit Trace, Penal was last seen on September 11 and reported missing to the Penal police station on September 13.
She is of East Indian descent, five feet, five inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion and has shoulder-length, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown pair of trousers and a yellow t-shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Penal police station at 647-8888.
Lagrio, 35 of Pine Villas, Maraval, was last seen on September 10 and reported missing to the St Clair police station on September 13.
She is of Filipino descent, five feet tall, thick built, fair in complexion and has short, brown hair. Lagrio was last seen wearing a blue pair of trousers and a white t-shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St Clair police station at 622-4565.
In both instances, the police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.