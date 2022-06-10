Two women missing

The police is seeking the public’s help to find Roseita Fuller and Bonnie Beharry Ramcharran.
Fuller, 37, of St John’s Road, St. John’s Trace, St Augustine was last seen on June 9 while Ramcharran, 43, of Thompson Street, Gasparillo was last seen on June 2.
Anyone with information that can help locate Fuller, can call the St Joseph police station at 662-4038 or 662-2522. The Gasparillo police station can be reached at 650-2193 to provide any information on Ramcharran.
The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. Reports can also be made via the TTPS App.