A La Romaine man with 25 previous convictions who stole mangoes was jailed for two years by a magistrate.
Jairy Mohammed, of South Trunk Road, pleaded guilty to two offences of praedial larceny and was sentenced by San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh in a virtual court hearing on Monday.
Mohammed's criminal record showed that among the 25 previous convictions were possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, indecent assault, and malicious wounding.
For these previous offences Mohammed was imposed fines, his record showed.
The court heard that on May 22 a resident of Coconut Drive, San Fernando, reported that a quantity of mangoes was stolen from the trees in his yard earlier that day, and on May 19.
PC Andy Smith of the San Fernando Police Station conducted enquiries.
Police searched the home of the suspect and found 118 Graham mangoes.
The mangoes were seized and Mohammed was arrested.
Police returned the mangoes to the owner.