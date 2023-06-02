Two men were detained after they were allegedly found in a stolen vehicle and with a firearm when they were stopped by police after making a U-turn in the road.
Officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Highway Patrol Task Force were conducting a routine traffic exercise along Monroe Road, Charlieville, near a meat shop when they saw a black Nissan Almera making a U-turn on the roadway.
The officers became suspicious and chased after the vehicle, eventually intercepting it along Lochan Lane, Pierre Road. The vehicle had two occupants a driver, aged 20 of Enterprise and a 19-year-old of Edinburgh 500 who was seated in the front passenger seat.
The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered it to be stolen. Further checks led to a firearm along with a magazine with eight brass-coloured rounds of ammunition, two of which bore Trinidad and Tobago Regiment markings. The two suspects were immediately arrested and taken to the station.