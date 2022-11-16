Chairman of the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (UDeCOTT) Noel Garcia has described Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal’s claims of cost overruns for the completion of the Prime Minister’s residence in Tobago as “mischief”.
Garcia made the statement yesterday as he disputed that the residence, at Blenheim in Tobago, cost some $63 million to be refurbished.
Speaking at a United National Congress’ (UNC) news conference last week, Moonilal called for an independent public enquiry into the cost of the refurbishment, saying that the project had ballooned from $25 million to $63 million.
He said the cost overruns had been confirmed by UDeCOTT and he called the increase “scandalous”.
However, speaking at a news conference at UDeCOTT’s Port of Spain head office yesterday, Garcia said Moonilal’s figures were not adding up.
He noted that Moonilal had previously given different figures when he first spoke about the project in 2019.
“In 2019, Roodal Moonilal called for a full independent enquiry into the refurbishment works at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tobago, saying that the project had jumped from $2 million to $20 million,” Garcia said.
“So the project that he claimed in 2019 was $2 million, he is now saying in 2022 that the cost increased from $25 million. In 2019 he claimed that the project was $2 million and jumped to $20 million. In 2022, he is saying the project was $25 million and jumped to $63 million.
Garcia said Opposition Senator Wade Mark had also cited different figures.
“Wade Mark is now saying the project jumped from $17 million to $42 million. They are not getting their figures right. For some strange reason they are intent on mischief. I can only describe what is happening as mischief and your numbers are not adding up,” he said.
Garcia noted that UDeCOTT had issued a statement in August, detailing the cost of the project.
“So I really find it surprising that MP Moonilal and Senator Wade Mark are re-hashing the same allegations, calling for the same independent enquiry, but now they’re using totally different figures.”
Garcia further said the project was not a refurbishment project but a construction project.
“The project was a construction of a residence for the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. This residence is not Dr Keith Rowley’s residence, it’s the residence of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“The contract for the construction of the original residence of the PM, VAT inclusive, was $20.3 million...There was some additional costs to deal with security issues of $8.6 million…as a result the construction cost was revised, overall inclusive of the road, to $37,134,000.”
Garcia stressed: “The project budget was never $25 million…the project costs never moved from $25 million to $63 million. UDeCOTT never confirmed any cost overruns, UDeCOTT never certified any payments of $48 million, and there’s no $15.4 million left unpaid.”
He called on Moonilal and Mark to apologise for misleading the public in an attempt to cause “disquiet, mistrust and suspicion”.