THE United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory to Trinidad and Tobago regarding crime, safety and security, urging its citizens that there are “high levels of violent crime” in this country.
The update was made on November 11 and came mere days after the US advised its nationals to reconsider travel to T&T because of the crime situation.
While the US advisory has garnered attention, so much so prompting Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to meet with US Charge d’Affaires Shante Moore, the UK advisory has largely gone unnoticed.
Up to yesterday, the UK said the update was “still current.”
It said, “There is a high and increasing level of violent crime in Trinidad, including gang-related incidents, particularly in and around the city centre of Port of Spain, including Laventille, Morvant and Barataria. Crime tends to occur within local communities but can sometimes affect visitors.”
“The motive for most attacks on tourists is robbery. Don’t walk alone in deserted areas, even in daylight, and try to avoid travel beyond major populated areas late at night and before dawn.”
Regarding Tobago, the UK said “most visits to Tobago are trouble free and incidents of violent crime are rare. However, there have been recent incidents involving tourists (including British nationals) being robbed and raped.”
It also urged British nationals to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and wearing “eye-cathcing jewellery” while out.