Newly-appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator for Trinidad and Tobago, Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki, paid a visit to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs on Friday, where she presented her Letter of Credence to Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne
Browne warmly welcomed Kazana-Wisniowiecki to Trinidad and Tobago, and reiterated Government’s plans for active participation in multiple upcoming UN initiatives, including the Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit in September.
Both parties expressed their shared commitment to deepening the longstanding relationship between the UN and Trinidad and Tobago, especially in light of the historic election of Trinidad and Tobago to the Presidency of the 78th Session of the General Assembly.
Kazana-Wisniowiecki underscored the dedication of the UN Country Team to further align its workplan of development activities to the priorities of the Government as Trinidad and Tobago work to achieve Agenda 2030 and the SDGs.
She was appointed by UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on June 5, 2023, to serve as Resident Coordinator to Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.
She has over 20 years of experience in international development cooperation and previously served as the UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus and the UNDP Deputy Representative in Ukraine.
In related news, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will be visiting Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday (July 2).
During his visit, Guterres will address the 45th meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).
Scheduled to speak at the opening of the conference on Monday, he will underscore that the world needs to match the leadership, energy and commitment of the Caribbean countries in issues such as the restructuring of the international financial system and the climate crisis.
He will also reiterate the United Nation’s commitment to call for more ambitious action on these two areas.
While in Port of Spain, Guterres will also meet with Prime Minister Keith Rowley and with other leaders on the margins of the conference.