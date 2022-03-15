FOREIGN Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said yesterday he was “disturbed” at reports that political activist Brian Stone has promised to join Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.
Browne was speaking during a news conference where he also defended the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, against Opposition allegations that the Government would use the legislation to pad future votes.
Responding to a question on Stone, Browne said: “What I saw was very disturbing for me, cast against the backdrop that we have nationals of this country in the past who went overseas as mercenaries to fight wars in other jurisdictions and that is currently an international conundrum, a nightmare for some of these individuals and the host countries.”
He was reacting to a T&T Guardian report yesterday that Stone, a United National Congress (UNC) activist, had vowed to journey to Ukraine to battle Russia.
Following Russia’s February 24 invasion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for foreign volunteers to enlist in the International Legion of Defence of Ukraine.
Browne noted that Trinidad and Tobago is still managing the issue of nationals who journeyed to the Middle East and joined the terrorist organisation, ISIS.
The minister declined to comment further, saying his ministry was seeking additional information on the Stone report.
“I certainly will not be saying anything to encourage that type of, well, potential grandstanding,” Browne stated.
“All I can do is sound a note of caution for the good sense, welfare and physical well-being of all our nationals and encourage persons not to take bad examples from those who might wish to be reckless, from those who might wish to be on some sort of populist agenda which could put themselves and even our national reputation in jeopardy,” he said.
Browne added: “Nothing that I’ve heard is encouraging or would suggest this is something our citizens should applaud or encourage or motivate in any way, shape or form.”
UNC ‘red herring’
Browne has accused the UNC of seeking to steer the population away from the truth of the amendments to the Immigration Bill 2022, which is currently being debated in the Senate.
The legislation will then move to the Lower House and Browne said yesterday’s news conference was aimed at the “mischief and misinformation and a degree of scaremongering” by the Opposition.
He called the Bill “an important piece of legislation” and said it stood to benefit Trinidad and Tobago nationals through increased categories of certifiable skills, which would allow more people to live and work in the region.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark last week raised questions in the Senate as to whether the Bill would facilitate voters from outside T&T.
Browne said the legislation represented “genuine progress” for this country and the wider Caribbean, stating that the Bill had received support from the local and regional manufacturing and private sectors, which were anxious for more skilled labour.
The amendments would empower locals to seek work abroad and create easier systems for those from the diaspora wishing to return home and invest their skills and capital, he said.
He addressed Mark’s allegations that the legislation would allow for T&T to be flooded with Caricom nationals and their families, and some would become eligible to vote after a year of residency.
He said the Opposition had put forth a “crazy theory” that “caravans” of migrants would enter T&T and said the CSME was “the only way” the region would survive in a modern age.
Browne denied this and said Mark could have clarified with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) that this process spans five years.
He said the UNC’s claims were a “scare tactic” to detract from the vision of the region, for many years, of “one market, one economy, one Caricom, which benefits us all”.