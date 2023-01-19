AN attempt by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to appoint Jowelle De Souza as a temporary senator failed yesterday after no instrument was received from the Office of the President by the time of the Senate’s adjournment.
Mark complained that De Souza, who journeyed from San Fernando to Port of Spain, and arrived at Parliament shortly after 7 a.m. with the expectation of being sworn in as a temporary senator, left unappointed and disappointed.
Mark had indicated that the documentation had been sent to the Office of the President at 8 a.m. yesterday.
However, at 10 a.m. when the Senate met, the instrument had not been sent.
When Mark sought guidance from the Presiding Officer Nigel De Freitas on whether the instrument would arrive before the Senate adjourns, De Freitas said the process to which Mark was making reference to did not reside with the Office of the Parliament.
De Souza was meant to replace temporarily Senator David Nakhid who had sought leave of absence at yesterday’s sitting because he was out of the country.
Notwithstanding this hiccup in the Senate, the Express was informed that Nakhid will return tonight in order for the UNC to have its full complement of MPs to participate in the election of the President of the Republic tomorrow.
Mark raised concerns about what transpired in the Senate chamber.
He expressed dismay that the instrument of appointment for De Souza did not arrive from President’s House.
“I have never witnessed that. It is the first time that an individual was appointed to serve in a temporary capacity and all steps were taken to ensure this was done except for the failure of President’s House to issue to instrument. Was it sabotage? Was it incompetence, laziness?” Mark asked.
However, a Government source accused the Opposition of being tardy in submitting the documentation required for the timely preparation of the instrument.
The source said the Opposition knew since Sunday evening that the Senate would be meeting yesterday and also knew that Nakhid was out of the country and therefore the Opposition Leader had ample time to tender the advice to the President for the making of a temporary senatorial appointment.