“Watch out for Rowley.”
That was the warning issued by United National Congress (UNC) deputy political leader Jearlean John, as she addressed the party’s 110 candidates who will be contesting the August 14 local government election, on Monday night, at Naparima College, San Fernando.
In extending congratulations to the candidates on their selection, John said it is a special privilege to be chosen as a UNC candidate, but noted that they are now an “endangered species because the PNM (People’s National Movement) not interested in PNM councillors, they only interested in UNC councillors”.
“They not interested in developing the young people in their PNM party groups or their Heliconia Foundation, but have a fixation with anybody labelled a UNC councillor,” said John.
“Consequently, what advice do I have for you today? Lock your car carefully at all times, watch when you crossing the road and, for sure, look out for (Dr Keith) Rowley because he has an obsession with UNC councillors. And, he’s like Gargamel, he loves smurfs. That’s how he loves UNC councillors,” she added.
John’s comments were made in reference to former councillors Marcus Girdharie (Marabella South/Vistabella) and Sheldon “Fish” Garcia (Arima Central) resigning from the UNC and now contesting the election on behalf of the PNM.
The UNC also lost former youth arm officer Kaveesh Siewdial and former Opposition senator Taharqa Obika to the PNM, while Safraz Ali, former councillor and public relations officer for the Barataria/San Juan and St Joseph constituencies, and Warrenville/Kelly Village councillor Samuel Sankar have also parted ways with the party.
Taking a further dig at the PNM over its presentation of candidates on Sunday, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), John said:
“Yesterday they had an entire production at NAPA, and at today’s headlines, when it should be celebrating their own PNM people who they have brought up in their ranks, what does it have on the front page? It says ‘UNC defector after being presented as a PNM candidate: I am no traitor’.”
“Well, I want to tell that traitor, a guilty conscience needs no accuser, because like Julius Caesar said, ‘I love treason, but I hate traitors’.”
‘Loyal service’
She then praised the faithful who stuck with the party over the years.
“So, UNC has been in Opposition for eight years and the vast majority of you have never faltered. You are focused in loyal service to your country and party. You have thrived despite the many adversities. In fact, one Taharqa Obika would have said if he was here tonight, ‘it takes steel to sharpen steel’, and UNC you ready. Yesterday, it had a wake in NAPA, tonight, we telling them San Fernando coming down. Tell Rowley, San Fernando coming down.
“And also, it will have trouble in Arima. I want to tell them that tonight, because it has Flora Singh and her group, and it has the executive in Arima.
“They told Flora Singh in her church, you can’t serve God and be a member of the UNC. She said service to man is service to God. She’s now estranged from her church, but I told Flora Singh that we’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord. And, I’m telling them tonight, it has trouble in Arima and you will lift up your eyes unto the hills from whence cometh out strength. The Lord will keep you, he will neither slumber nor sleep."
John told her audience that change is not a complex thing.
“Our UNC, change is not complex. If you want a UNC councillor to serve you, you have to vote for UNC. You can’t vote for PNM and expect UNC service, that is bait and switch so don’t let them fool you.”
She noted that the PNM cannot deliver any reform as they have been claiming.
Again, drawing reference to those who would have left the party, John said:
“Them people who gone now they fake like the extensions in my hair...fake. They’re not UNC.
“So, if you want UNC service on August 14, who you have to vote for? You have to vote for UNC.”