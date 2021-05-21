The United National Congress (UNC) has called for an investigation into the transfer of senior frontline medical personnel from the Couva Hospital, where the bulk of severe Covid-19 cases are being managed.
Opposition Member of Parliament Dr Rai Ragbir, said key people were moved out after raising concerns about decisions taken by North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) management.
Ragbir, who was Speaking at a UNC virtual news conference on Thursday, said these medical specialists have been forced out of the Couva Hospital for “allegedly bad and potentially dangerous management decisions of senior officials at the NCRHA”.
He said the information the party received came from sources “within the upper echelons” of the Health Ministry.
Ragbir however, stated that the UNC is of the opinion that the decision was as a result of victimization.
“We’re reliably informed that they are the key frontline medical practitioners who have designed, crafted and implemented the life-saving medical protocols for the management of Covid-19 patients at the Couva Hospital, particularly for the very ill patients in the high dependency and intensive care units,” Ragbir said.
He said the UNC has the names and details of the doctors but opted to not reveal them for fear of them being subjected to personal attacks and further victimisation at the behest of the respective powers-that-be.
“Our information is that, amid the latest calamitous explosions of record-breaking Covid-19 cases among the Trinidad and Tobago population, where a record number of citizens have been dying at the nation’s parallel healthcare institutions, including the Couva Hospital, these senior medical professionals had voiced serious concerns over poor management decisions, allegedly made by NCRHA management officials who have no medical expertise, training or qualifications whatsoever.
He stated that instead of heeding the advice of these experts, the UNC was told they were treated with “vindictiveness, hubris and spite by certain political appointees in the NCRHA management, and unceremoniously pressured and transferred out of their critical positions.
This, he said, has left Couva Hospital dangerously adrift at this crucial time where the Government has been forced to call a state of emergency (SoE) in its ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
“If the allegations are true, the NCRHA’s management and, by extension, the Ministry of Health, stands guilty of workplace bullying, violating the enshrined constitutional and labour rights of the doctors in question, and other affected staff members, outright nepotism and even criminal behaviour, given the fact that any deliberate move to destabilise our already fragile, broken parallel health system at this time could cost citizens their lives in the unending, deadly Covid-19 crisis,” Ragbir noted.
He said the UNC expects Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Thomas to shed some public light on these serious allegations, since citizens’ lives are at stake.
In response, the NCRHA said the movement of doctors out of the Couva Hospital was a matter of rotation to prevent burnout.
In a release on Thursday captioned “NCRHA implements rotation of doctors to prevent burnout”, the NCRHA stated that a request made two weeks ago by Dr Don Martin, Medical Chief of Staff at the Couva Hospital, to its CEO Davlin Thomas,for a system of rotation to be implemented so that doctors at the facility were given an opportunity to rest, having been working assiduously at the COVID-19 facility for over a year.
According to the release, following the request, a meeting was convened with NCRHA’s Director of Health, Dr Malachy Ojuro, during which Martin again expressively reiterated that doctors should be rotated and reintegrated into the parallel system to prevent burnout, which he felt was rampant amongst the doctors at the Couva Hospital, especially with the increasing intake for positive COVID-19 cases.
Another discussion was held with Thomas, and the NCRHA’s Executive Management team made the decision to facilitate Martin’s appeal to ensure that doctors at Couva were rotated to mitigate against the effects of fatigue on patient care.
Following the decision, Ojuro noted that rotation among doctor staff is a common practice at the NCRHA in all its other areas and this has become particularly important given the rising numbers and the increasing demands.
“The NCRHA is intentional about putting systems in place to avoid burnout, especially in high demand areas, so we have consistently monitored and maintained rotations, including psychiatrists and psychologists within the system who advise us regularly. This is not just for the benefit of our doctors. The benefits of ensuring our doctors are well rested also redound to the overall patient care experience and that is our major objective – ensuring that patients receive the best possible care,” he stated.
Ojuro also noted that apart from protecting staff against burnout, rotation is also a mechanism for capacity building and medical staff development as the changes create empowering environments wherein doctors are able to share knowledge and skills through the convergence of medical experience in different areas and bring renewed energy to the fight against COVID-19.
He said everyone has to do it.
“It is not an advantage that we give to some people and not others. We have always ensured that systematically, on a routinely scheduled basis, every medical doctor is given that opportunity. I’ve already received messages from some doctors expressing their gratitude for this temporary reprieve that would have been facilitated through the rotation,” Ojuro said.
Meanwhile Thomas, who thanked the team for their continued diligence and sacrifice to the cause, said the NCRHA remains committed to not only protecting and ensuring the well-being of its patients, but also its doctors, nurses, technical and administrative staff as well.
“These are unprecedented challenging times for us all, but we are prepared and ready to do everything we can to protect the lives of every individual in this country…. patients, their families, their loved ones, members of the public and all members of staff. I wish to take this opportunity again to commend the staff at our COVID-19 facilities for their unwavering efforts. I know it has been a testing time, but we will continue to rise to challenge. Our frontline healthcare workers are heroes, " Thomas said.