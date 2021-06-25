firebombing

TROUBLE: Constable Tull of the Cunupia CID, right, speaks with UNC councillor Richard Sukdeo outside his Southern Main Road, Cunupia office which was vandalised when someone threw a lit bottle of gasoline through a window on Wednesday night. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

THE CUNUPIA office of a United National Congress (UNC) councillor was fire-bombed on Wednesday night.

Police said around 9 p.m. they were contacted about a small fire in a building off Southern Main Road, Cunupia at an office occupied by Cunupia councillor Richard Sukdeo.

Police said officers from the Chaguanas Fire Station responded and saw fire coming through a window.

On the floor of the building near the window was a half-empty bottle of gasoline with a piece of cloth stuffed halfway inside it.

Someone attempted to burn down office

Police said it appeared that someone attempted to burn down the office.

“I cannot speak to a motive about this and this is rather strange,” said Sukdeo yesterday.

Contacted by the Express he said that he never received any threats prior to the fire-bombing.

He said however, “when you enter into public life especially in politics there are people with differing opinions with regards to how we perform our jobs but despite this I am not fazed and I will continue to serve the people of Cunupia.”

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hold hand on evictions

Hold hand on evictions

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly has …

It was like a cartoon

It was like a cartoon

A FITNESS session which was being streamed live from a Diego Martin backyard on Wednesday ca…

+4
FRIGHTFUL FIND

FRIGHTFUL FIND

Was a jailbreak in the making?

The question is being asked following the frightening discovery of three firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, as well as a quantity of C4 explosives on Wednesday night in the vicinity of the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

The find was made by officers of the Special Operations Response Team as well as the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG), with assistance from the Northern Division.

Recommended for you