THE CUNUPIA office of a United National Congress (UNC) councillor was fire-bombed on Wednesday night.
Police said around 9 p.m. they were contacted about a small fire in a building off Southern Main Road, Cunupia at an office occupied by Cunupia councillor Richard Sukdeo.
Police said officers from the Chaguanas Fire Station responded and saw fire coming through a window.
On the floor of the building near the window was a half-empty bottle of gasoline with a piece of cloth stuffed halfway inside it.
Someone attempted to burn down office
Police said it appeared that someone attempted to burn down the office.
“I cannot speak to a motive about this and this is rather strange,” said Sukdeo yesterday.
Contacted by the Express he said that he never received any threats prior to the fire-bombing.
He said however, “when you enter into public life especially in politics there are people with differing opinions with regards to how we perform our jobs but despite this I am not fazed and I will continue to serve the people of Cunupia.”