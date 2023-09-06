The United National Congress (UNC) said yesterday this country is facing a water crisis that is set to worsen, as it accused the Government of causing the collapse of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and inflicting “suffering” on the population.
At a news conference yesterday, a number of Opposition MPs, as well as the chairman of some UNC-led regional corporations claimed “water woes” began for their constituents and burgesses after the People’s National Movement (PNM) assumed office.
Thousands of people in parts of Central and South Trinidad were either without water or faced a low supply from last Saturday, after electrical problems at Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) caused a shutdown.
WASA stated in its last update yesterday that operations at the Pt Lisas plant were at 85-per cent production capacity and a pipe-borne supply had been restored to more than a dozen communities.
Speaking at the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas were Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram, Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo and St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen.
Chairpersons for the regional corporation also claimed their burgesses were “begging” and “buying” water.
Siparia’s first mayor, Doodnath Mayrhoo, has warned that “people will start fighting for water” and that if the supply issues are not solved, the people of that constituency were prepared to take their “fire” to Port of Spain.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Ryan Rampersad said over 178,000 burgesses were affected, and the corporation had been inundated with calls for truck-borne water.
He said the corporation did not have the resources to keep up and to supplement WASA’s shortfall, while some people were “desperate” and willing to pay up to $800 for a truck supply.
Barrel water
Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier said those communities had returned to placing “barrels” along the streets to collect water.
Cozier said the corporation does not have enough trucks or water to assist all those in need and since the weekend, he has been overwhelmed with calls for help.
He said the corporation had to decide who to help and “who to abandon”, among facilities including schools and health centres.
He said “difficult” decision were being placed before the corporation that were not its responsibility, while claiming the communities received water after the needs of multi-nationals like bpTT were met.
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Kenwyn Phillip said that district represented the “largest as classified by landscape” and had 15 water trucks.
However, the corporation could not meet demand at the weekend and Phillip was among those claiming his area began experiencing water problems under the current Government.
Phillip claimed some areas had had their supply reduced to one day per month and that businesses, schools and homes were impacted.
Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Diptee Ramnath said multiple communities had begun to struggle for a regular supply prior to last weekend’s shutdown.
He called on the Government to consider repurposing dams previously used by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and Petrotrin, which he said could be fed in to the larger dams, such as Mora Dam, for increased supply.
Padarath, meanwhile, was among those placing blame on the Government, saying its policy had negatively impacted WASA and failed to develop the national grid.
He said Gonzales and the relevant ministers must say how funding from various foreign loans and allocations through the national budget have been used, including hundreds of millions of dollars loaned by agencies like the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
The Princes Town MP also questioned a number of water storage and management projects announced in the last two years, including modular water treatment plants.
Gonzales: Well washed UNC MPs
Responding to the Express via WhatsApp yesterday as to the Opposition’s statements, Gonzales said, “Upon further reflection, whilst I have so much to say to the UNC and their desperate attempt at seeking relevance earlier today from an unfortunate issue, all I will say is that I took note of the fact that their clothes looked well washed and pressed.
“All of them appeared well groomed as well from a good shower. So, despite the challenges being faced by WASA arising from the Desalcott shutdown, the UNC spokespersons seem to be the beneficiaries of public utilities services today.”