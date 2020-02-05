National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday blamed the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar led Government for the current spate of crime in the country as he detailed the breakdown of the crime fighting apparatus which he claimed happened during the “dark days” between 2010 and 2015.
The Minister went furher to say that a UNC deputy leader is in contact with Rajaee Ali - the man accused of killing seniour counsel Dana Seetahal.
Young fingered former members of the past Government including former Housing Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and former HDC managing director Jearlean John as being in bed with criminals as he claimed they gave a contract to an alleged gang leader to build a police station.
Young also named former Sport Minister Anil Roberts as the “big mouth” man behind LifeSport which cost $400 million and bred criminality.
In an immediate response Moonilal issued a release challenging Young to provide evidence to support his statement.
“I challenge the Minister to locate and publish this contract in the public interest!! The HDC is the custodian of all records and contract documents related to the construction of the police post, what he refers to as a police station on Duncan street. The only police facility built by the HDC to protect the people and tenants of HDC and Port of Spain. I challenge Young to publish the contract and name of the company and its directors and identify the “alleged gang leader”!! This propaganda has been spouted by the PNM for over five years to cover their incompetence. Young knows that if he reveals the name of the company and its directors, the population can read English and will expose his lies since there is no Spanish, German or French in that” stated Moonilal.
He added that the same company that built the police post namely Caribbean Facilities Corporation continued working under the PNM government and is owed monies even today.
In his contribution Young said there is an influx of illegal guns in T&T because the People’s Partnership Government dismantled security equipment at the Piarco International airport, “annihilated” assets of the coastguard leaving the borders porous and also spent $400 million in LifeSport programme which resulted in murder and criminality.
Young was speaking during in the Senate at the Red House, Port of Spain, on the debate of Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein’s private motion condemning the Government for its failure to effectively deal with the unacceptable and serious crime situation affecting law-abiding citizens
Referring to LifeSport, Young disclosed Police Commissioner Gary Griffith had a fallout with Roberts in the Cabinet as he (Griffith a former National Security Minister in the former Government) had raised concerns about criminality in the programme.
“Murder came out of LifeSport and it mushroomed criminality in the East West corridor, a particular area, a person is now incarcerated for murder of a senior counsel, he was the programme manager of LifeSport. He was signing on behalf of the Permanent secretary under a UNC Government, the same person who is now in contact with a deputy leader of the UNC. They don‘t want me to say it but I will say it because it is truth,” he said.
Without calling their names, he pointed to former Housing Minister Roodal Moonilal and former HDC managing director “giving” a contract to a person who is an allege gang leader to build a police station.
Young said there were five National Security Ministers under the former regime as he criticised Jack Warner who was also in charge of the crime fighting Ministry.
“I would buy Jack Warner a ticket to go to Miami now first class one way out of my own pocket...he cannot go to the United States because he is wanted by the authorities in the United States, that is their Minister of National Security,” he said.
He condemned the UNC for its motion describing it is “hypocritical” as he outlined how things were done “UNC style” and which led to an influx of illegal weapons into the country.
He also accused the former Government of spending millions on a camera network system via TSTT at exorbitant prices.
The Minister said he did not renew this “corrupt” contract and their were three or four attempts to block the process when an RFP went out for an upgrade to the system.
He said files went missing at he was forced to ask the Police Commissioner to investigate. Young said a new contract has been awarded and it is hoped to be implemented within the next couple of months as he boasted some $310 million was “saved” per annum.
SAUTT
Young said the Special Anti Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (SAUTT) was disbanded under the former Government and equipment left to rot.
Without calling names, he claimed former Ministers utilised SAUTT vehicles.
“ I can say here without fear of contradiction that three Cabinet members of the UNC went up to Cumuto assembled all of the vehicles being used by SAUTT and hand picked which blue-light vehicle they would have, they took away the equipment, the bullet proof vest and all of the other equipment for the operators, put it in a warehouse and we came in as an administration that was the first time the wa4rehouse had re-opened and half of the equipment had rotted and were no longer usable,” he said as he asked repeatedly who stands to benefit from dismantling the security apparatus.
He also said the Special Intelligence Agency (SIA) and the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) were both compromised by the former Government as he reminded of the hiring of telephone operator Reshmi Ramnarine and the dismantling of servers.
Young added that the former Government called a State of Emergency which targeted only Muslims and which the State is still paying for today to the tune of millions.
OPVs
Young criticised the Partnership’s cancellation of the Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) which he said single handedly made the borders much more porous.
He said the vessels were cancelled but the helicopters that were specifically procured for the OPVs were kept.
He added that there were no proper maintenance programmes in place for the sea assets at that time. Young added that the then Government hustled and bought a Chinese vessel which did not arrive until they were out of office. He added that former Government acquired Damen fast patrol vessels which are now subject to international probe.
The Minister said there was a “complete annihilation” of coastguard assets and “this is the reason almost single handedly why we have the number of the illegal arms and ammunition”.
US unit
Young said the then Government disbanded a unit where millions of US dollars were injected in partnership with the United States in the bid to train officers in the tracing of illegal firearms. HE said the former US Ambassador had informed himself and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that the US was no longer in a position to provide training with the tracking of illegal firearms because the unit was disbanded. He said the officers who were specifically trained were “sent all over the police service”. Young said the unit has been reconstituted as he disclosed a ballistic expert from Jamaica came to T&T to lend assistance.