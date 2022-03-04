Opposition Senator Wade Mark has called on energy companies Shell and BP to withdraw from the investigative team tasked with probing the February 25 diving tragedy.
Four of the five LMCS Ltd divers who were contracted by State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to undertake underwater maintenance on a pipeline have died.
Mark said the Opposition received information that the deaths of the four divers could have been prevented and this probe is an attempt to “cover up this scandal”.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Mark said an independent Commission of Enquiry should be launched with international assistance to ensure there is no “cover up” and for the divers’ families to have justice.
Energy Minister Stuart Young announced yesterday that a five-man committee has been given 45 days to investigate the incident. The committee comprises attorney Shiv Sharma, who will serves as its chairman; Gregory Wilson, who holds 25 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry and is a professional sub-sea specialist with first-hand experience in deep-water diving; Eugene Tiah, who recently retired as executive chairman, Energy and Industrial Gases Business Unit Massy Energy; and a representative each from British Petroleum (BP) and Shell.
Mark said this Committee is a “knee jerk” reaction to the collective outrage of the population. He said there must be an investigation into whether these deaths were preventable and for such answers to be given there must be independence in the probe.
Conflict of interest
Mark said a conflict of interest arises in the use of representatives from Shell and BP because these companies depend on the Government for licences and approvals.
The Energy Ministry, he added, is the regulator of both companies’ operations.
Mark said both Shell and BPTT are “intimately” involved in the Atlantic LNG facility as well as the 102 megawatt solar farm costing over US$300 million.
“We are appealing to Shell and to BPTT, please do not allow yourselves and your companies to be used, to become part of this sordid mess,” he said.
Mark said this matter has the potential to reach the International Criminal Court.
A committee composed of hand-picked individuals, he said, cannot deliver justice.
He further pointed to conflict as he questioned whether Paria’s general manager Mustaq Mohammed was a former senior manager at BPTT.
Mark questioned how BPTT can investigate its former senior employee as he reiterated the call for both companies to withdraw from the “charade” probe.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) must also conduct an investigation as there may be criminal liability, he said.
Mark said local law enforcement should move swiftly to seize the phones, electronic devices and all materials related to the incident from Paria’s management.
He said Paria’s management should be suspended pending a forensic analysis of their devices and the outcome of the probe.