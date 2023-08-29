The United National Congress (UNC) is seeking legal advice on whether it should file an election petition in the High Court over the Arima North East seat in the Local Government election.
An election petition was filed last week in the court challenging the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) decision to declare the Lengua/ Indian Walk results void due to a tie and stating there will be fresh elections for the seat which falls in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
The UNC is now contemplating legal action for the Arima North East seat which falls under the Arima Borough Corporation.
By letter dated August 29, 2023, UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai wrote to EBC Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope calling on her to provide answers to pertinent questions relating to the ballots and the recount process which resulted in the EBC declaring that the People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Kim Garcia had won by one vote.
Kanhai outlined what transpired at the close of polls following the election on August 14.
He said the first count resulted in a tie with the PNM and UNC candidates receiving 623 votes each.
The letter noted that there were two rejected ballots cast for the PNM in Polling Division (PD) 2015, and PD 2030.
He stated there was one rejected ballot cast for the UNC in PD 2035-02.
Kanhai stated that after the general recount on August 17, the UNC candidate Jairzinho Domingo Gustav Rigsby was declared the winner with one more vote than Garcia.
The EBC had issued a Media Release declared Rigsby as the winner, the letter noted.
The Chairman took issue with four ballots at the general count as he noted:
1. the rejected ballot from PD 2015 was not varied, and was questioned by the PNM
2. a ballot from PD 2020 which was initially counted for the PNM was not varied and was questioned by the UNC
3. the rejected ballot from PD 2030 was not varied and was questioned by the PNM
4. the rejected ballot from PD 2035-02 was varied and counted for the UNC and questioned by the PNM.
Kanhai noted that the EBC, in a release, indicated that the PNM had requested
a check of the results of the poll, in accordance with Election Rule 106(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 2:01.
This check was conducted on August 24 by EBC official Pamela Ogiste.
The letter stated that following this check, the EBC issued a release declaring Garcia as the winner with two additional votes, overturning the earlier result where Ribsby was the winner.
The UNC stated that at the check of the results on August 24 there should have been only four ballots endorsed with “Q” at the back which were to be scrutinized at that checking exercise.
The letter stated that at that check of the poll:
1. the rejected ballot from PD 2015 was varied and allowed in favour of the PNM;
2. the ballot from PD 2020 which was previously allowed for the PNM was not varied
3. a ballot found in the envelope for rejected ballots was scrutinized and allowed for the PNM; and
4. the ballot from PD 2035-2 which was previously allowed for the UNC was not varied.
Kanhai stated that the sole ballot in PD 2030 which was rejected was a vote for the PNM and on the other side there was another “X” in the area under the box for initials as well as a number written at the back of the ballot.
He stated that ballot was marked with a “Q” and the Statement of the Poll in the UNC possession records that this ballot was questioned.
That ballot had no hole in it, stated the letter.
He added that at the check of the poll on August, 23 the ballot found in the envelope of rejected ballots for PD 2030 was not the ballot which was questioned on the recount.
"The ballot that was scrutinized at the check of the poll was a ballot cast for the PNM and which had never been questioned at the recount, bore one “X” mark and had a hole in it," stated Kanhai.
He stared that discrepancy was brought by the candidate and his agent to the attention of the Returning Officer Marva Carter, who replied “I don’t know what you are talking about”.
Kanhai stated Carter made absolutely no attempt to verify whether the complaints were true.
He stated that at the recount a hole was inadvertently made in one ballot from PD 2023 when the Returning Officer had cut the envelope containing same.
"The ballot with the hole had been counted at the recount as a vote for the PNM and bore one “X” mark. That ballot was never questioned or rejected," stated the letter.
Kanhai stated that the ballot from PD 2030 which was scrutinized at the check of the poll did not bear any marks to indicate that it had been questioned.
"Moreover, at the check of the poll the candidate and his agent noted that the seal on the envelope out of which the ballot was produced was not affixed securely and was easily removed in the process of opening the envelope," he stated.
He called on the EBC to answer several questions including what were the reasons for the decisions byOgiste to vary the rejected ballots in PD 2015 and also allow the one scrutinized in PD 2030 in favour of the PNM.
The UNC requested that answers be provided to the questions they raise by 4 p.m. on Tuesday as the party was in the process of seeking legal advice from its legal team to file an election petition.