UNC heat for Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley came in for blows over the Gary Griffith fiasco at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
The majority of speakers tore into the Prime Minister over his disclosure that he was the high-ranking official who provided information on Griffith to then-chair of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) Bliss Seepersad at President’s House.
Seepersad withdrew the Police Commissioner Merit list from President Paula-Mae Weekes immediately.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the blood of murdered persons is on Rowley’s hands.
“You had a good Commissioner and you took him out. I think the blood of everybody murdered under this present TTPS is on the hands of Keith Rowley for interfering in the due process with respect to the removal of Gary Griffith,” she said.
The PolSC is an independent institution and Rowley breached the Constitution through his actions, she said.
“And the President was the conduit! The President had no say in this matter. The President was the conduit. The conduit was to pass it on to the Parliament. Rowley interfered with that and broke the law by doing so—causing Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes to break the law also. Because the President had no right to give it back to Ms Bliss under the law. None,” she said.
Questioning why the Prime Minister did not come to the Parliament to raise whatever information he had, Persad-Bissessar said:
“If you had those problems, I’m not saying this one—you have the Parliament as your place. You have the Parliament! That is why it was put in because if you have to reject or accept, you will have to come to the Parliament and explain.”
Persad-Bissessar said questions further arise as to what exactly transpired at President’s House.
Noting that Rowley said he was disappointed in Griffith, whom he described as disrespectful, she said the Prime Minister cannot talk about disrespect when he is a leader who disrespects everybody in the country.
An interfering PM
Persad-Bissessar also queried the status of the report and investigation into Firearm Users Licences.
“He says it’s about the guns that is why Gary had to go. Prime Minister, again—smart with foolishness. You had your day in the Parliament. Should you have followed the law, you would have been able to tell the people of this country—these are the reasons we will not accept the recommendation of the PolSC. That’s the law of the land! And look! That law will catch up with you sooner than later,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She accused Rowley of interfering in every independent institution and criticised him for attacking the Judiciary.
She said she hopes the Judiciary responds to the Prime Minister as she pointed to under-staffing issues in the magistracy.
One-woman PNM agent
Meanwhile, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said Rowley has confessed to a sin which everybody knew he committed.
He questioned how could Seepersad read the report given to her by Rowley in such a short space of time causing her to withdraw the Merit list.
“She acted on the instructions and directions of the Prime Minister and undermined her office and the Constitution. The President, having knowledge of this interference, did nothing and she should resign,” said Moonilal.
He added that Rowley’s concerns are rooted in an investigation carried out by two private citizens who had no investigative powers.
Seepersad became a “one-woman agent of the PNM” and all of this happened under the watch of the President, he said.
“All of this happened under the watch of the President who deprived the Parliament of the opportunity to debate the nominees for PolSC and listen to the concerns, if any, about Griffith or any other nominee,” said Moonilal.
“Today this man has the audacity to say I break the law and allyuh cyah do meh nothing. He is part of a conspiracy to undermine the Constitution with others,” he said.