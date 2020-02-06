THE United National Congress (UNC) has been defeated in its challenge against the inclusion of Chief Justice Ivor Archie on a three-judge Appeal Court panel that dismissed its election petition appeal in 2016.
In a last-ditch effort to revive the election petition matters, the political party was seeking to have another panel of Appeal Court judges declare that the inclusion of Archie on the first panel resulted in it not receiving a fair hearing before a fair and impartial tribunal on the ground of apparent bias on the part of the Chief Justice against the UNC.
But on Thursday, Justices of Appeal Gregory Smith, Mark Mohammed and Peter Rajkumar, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the latest challenge that was filed after allegations arose that there were WhatsApp communications between the Chief Justice and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in which Archie was seeking housing with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for a number of individuals.
It was because of those alleged communications and "favours" that the Chief Justice may have been swayed into ruling against the UNC, the political party had contended.
In October 2016, the UNC sought to have the High Court declare that the results in five constituencies were null and void due to a decision by the EBC to extend voting time during the 2015 general election by one hour due to inclement weather.
The political party's application in which it was seeking leave to pursue judicial review against the EBC was first dismissed by Justice Mira Dean-Armorer but was later appealed. At the Appeal Court, Justices Allan Mendonca and Peter Jamadar both allowed the appeal while Archie dissented. This resulted in the matter being remitted before Justice Dean-Armorer for trial.
But after all the evidence was led, the matters were again dismissed resulting in another appeal being filed against the judge's ruling. But in this instance all three judges - Archie, Mendonca and Jamadar unanimously ruled that the appeal could not succeed.