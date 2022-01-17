THE United National Congress (UNC) is challenging the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to hold Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to account for breaching Covid-19 public health regulations when he sipped on a beer in public last week.
UNC Members of Parliament Rodney Charles and Saddam Hosein addressed the issue during the party’s weekly news conference yesterday.
During Saturday’s news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Rowley recounted an incident where he sipped on a beer he had purchased as he returned to a vehicle.
“I was in Castara last week, in a vehicle and I went into a place that sold beers and I had a beer. And on my way to the vehicle I had this beer in a container, the plastic bag which it was in, and it was such a hot and beautiful day that I sipped my beer. And then somebody came up to me and said, ‘You, consumption of alcohol in a public place is against the law’,” said the Prime Minister.
Rowley spoke of the incident as he announced the two-hour extension to 2 p.m. for beach-goers, and the reopening of rivers, as he reiterated there was to be no consumption of alcohol at these places.
Charles said the Prime Minister has an obligation to set the tone where he is not above the law, and he is equal to all citizens.
“It cannot be one law for him and another for the rest of us. You arrest protesters but you allow the Prime Minister a bligh? That is one of the issues and challenges with democracy.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in England is facing the ire of the MPs and population, and you can see him being contrite and sorry for what he has done. Our Prime Minister boasted, ‘I broke the law. I had an alcohol drink. So, no big deal. We challenge the Police Service of Trinidad and Tobago. You have an obligation under the law to treat all of us equally,” said Charles.
PM not above the law
Hosein said dictators all over the world boast about breaching the law, adding it seemed there was one law for the People’s National Movement and another for the rest of the population.
The San Juan/ Barataria MP said, “Remember when the Attorney General was in a particular event wearing no face mask, no social distancing? He apologised for that.
PNM financiers hosted massive weddings during the Covid-19 lockdown while citizens were suffering. The Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was photographed without a mask in Maracas. The latest scandal with the Ocean Pelican involves the son of a government minister who operated a party boat deemed a floating restaurant and that matter is now a police investigation.
A homeless person in this country was fined $1,000 for not wearing a face mask. Then the Prime Minister came on a national platform and grin and boast that he can breach the law and no one can see him behind bars. I am asking the police to do their work. They know where to find the prime minister. The Prime Minister is not above the law.”