The Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has received one complaint during its monitoring of the lead-up to the August 14 local government elections.
The Council, in a news release yesterday, said it has reviewed the information submitted and is of the opinion that this complaint does not fall within its purview.
Chairman Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said the Council will respond to the complainant privately.
He did not give any details about the complaint.
The Code of Ethical Political Conduct was first signed by the political parties contesting the 2015 general election.
With nomination day being today, Ragoonath said the Council would like to remind all political parties, candidates, party supporters and the public of the Code which relates to election campaigning.
The Council “would plead with all to make themselves aware of the Code and, more importantly, to adhere to the Code,” he stated.
Several parties are in the process of launching their respective campaigns.
Yesterday the PNM unveiled its 141 candidates at its Special Convention and LGE Campaign Launch at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.
Today the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) will introduce its candidates at 4 p.m. at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Ballroom, Queen’s Park Oval, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.
The party’s political leader Gary Griffith will introduce the candidates.
And tonight the United National Congress (UNC) will be presenting its candidates at Naparima College in San Fernando.
The Council said that since there are new political parties as well as new candidates contesting the elections, on the completion of today’s nomination process, it will transmit a soft copy of the Code as a reminder as well as for the leadership of the parties to ensure that all candidates are aware of the Code.
Members of the public, the Council said, are invited to visit its website at www.politicalethicstt.org to view the Code it its entirety.
Reports of possible breaches/violations of the Code can be e-mailed to the Council at info@politicalethicstt.org, Ragoonath said.