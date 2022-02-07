UNC retains Debe South

The United National Congress (UNC) retained the local government seat of Debe South after its candidate Khemraj Seecharan emerged victorious at Monday's by-election.
Preliminary results have Seecharan receiving 1,650 of the ballots cast.
Lorenzo Rodney Sammy of the Progressive Empowerment Party collected 175 votes, with 25 going in favour of Judy Sookdeo of the People's National Movement.
The by-election became necessary after the death of local government councillor Purushottam Singh on February 14 last year, left the seat vacant.
A Facebook message posted by the UNC following the announcement of the results read: "Congratulations and welcome to my UNC Brother Councillor Khemraj Seecharan on your Victory tonight as a Local Government Representative for the Electoral District of Debe/South under the Leadership of our great party the United National Congress our Dynamic and Distinguished Political Leader Hon. Mrs Kamla Persad Bissessar and Team UNC.
"Well done, let us continue to work hand in hand towards a brighter and successful future for Trinidad and Tobago."