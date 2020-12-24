The United National Congress (UNC) has announced its slate of candidates that will be contesting next year’s local government by-election in the electoral districts of Arima Central, Cunupia, Hollywood, Hindustan/St Mary’s and Morne Coco/Alyce Glen.
In a press release on Thursday, the UNC stated that Sheldon Louis Garcia (Arima Central), Richard Gautam Sukdeo (Cunupia), Tylon Dwight Farrell (Hindustan/St. Mary's), Daniel John (Hollywood), and John Laquis (Morne Coco/Alyce Glen), were given the nod after facing the party’s screening committee headed by Political Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar along with the newly elected National Executive.
The party stated that the five candidates were selected from among numerous nominations filed by individuals of impeccable character and across all boundaries, in response to its call for potential candidates.
Stating that all candidates are confident in their abilities and pledge to bring home a victory for the UNC, the party added that having captured one additional constituency from the People’s National Movement (PNM) at the last general elections, the trend is expected to continue as this PNM administration remains one of the most anti-people government in the country’s history.
The UNC said campaigns will strictly follow all COVID-19 guidelines as they strive to preserve and protect the health and strength of everyone.
The party also extended an invitation to its membership and anyone else interested in good governance, to assist in the campaign as all hands are needed on deck for the task at hand.