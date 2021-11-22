THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has written to the President calling for the appointment of Independent Senator Anthony Vieira to be revoked.
Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Wade Mark, yesterday called Vieira a “so-called” Independent and questioned on what authority the senator was advising the Opposition on its conduct.
Speaking at the UNC’s virtual weekly Sunday news conference, Mark called the objectivity of the Independent bench into question and accused the Government of an attempt to “hijack” the Senate.
Vieira has filed a motion to be debated in the Senate next week to “censure” the Opposition senators, having accused them of poor conduct and of abuse of the Senate.
The issue arose out of the Opposition’s attempt to remove President Paula-Mae Weekes, whom it accused of being an agent of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and of interfering with independent institutions, including the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
Mark said Vieira had not been placed in the Senate by votes and also named Independent Senator Paul Richards as being compromised.
He said Vieira was a “politician” and that the senator had attacked the Opposition. He said partisan politics had found its way into the Senate and in his 20 years there, he could not recall such a motion.
Mark asked what criteria had been used to select the Independent senators, whom he said were telling the Opposition what to say and how to behave.
He asked: “Who the hell is Vieira? Who gave him that authority?”
Attack on all democracy
Mark said the six Opposition senators in the Senate were constitutionally entrenched.
He claimed a “gigantic political conspiracy” was in place and said the “so-called Independent senators” had been appointed by the President to “undermine” the Parliament and democratic process.
Mark said Vieira’s motion was a direct attack on the Constitution and that his appointment must be revoked.
He went on to state that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had at the weekend made remarks that the Government would soon be dealing with a “new” Opposition.
Mark asked why the PM would say this and asked what it meant. He asked if this was tied to the Tobago self-governance bills “languishing” in Parliament and to Vieira’s motion.
He said the Prime Minister wanted an Opposition he could control.
Mark said there was a further attack on the country’s democracy though the Government’s failure to hold a by-election for a councillor in Debe South, following the death of the area’s councillor Purushottam Singh in February.