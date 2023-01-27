THE Opposition is calling on Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to reinstate the publishing of the list of Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) top 200 performing pupils.
This comes after two parents filed separate Freedom of Information requests forcing the Ministry of Education to confirm whether their child had been the one to top the 2022 SEA examination.
In response to this, former member of parliament Dr Tim Gopeesingh questioned Gadsby-Dolly’s motives for no longer publishing the list and said she must come clean to the public now.
He said she has never given any reason to the public as to why she decided to scrap the long-standing practice of publishing the list nor held any public consultations to get the views of parents or teachers.
Speaking during an Opposition news briefing yesterday, Gopeesingh said, “What is the sudden move to deliberately and high-handedly undermine transparency and meritocracy in our education sector? It is clearly, deeply suspicious. Why are you hiding the names of the top 200 performing students in the SEA exam? What is your ulterior motive? Who gave you those instructions?
“Has the Rowley-government given you instructions not to publish the list of these 200 names? You have done it for a second year and it is indicative of a deeper, sinister, ulterior motive on the part of your Government and you… They (Ministry of Education) easily acquiesced to the request under the Freedom of Information Act because they know that what they did was unconstitutional and possibly illegal.”
In July 2022, the Education Minister at a news conference announced the publication of the list will be scrapped, saying it was meant to inspire pupils.
However, she said this turned into something negative and even led to unhealthy competitiveness.
Back then the decision came after Ameera Beekhoo was named the top SEA performer in 2020 and months later Aaron Subero also claimed the top spot.
Both pupils were jointly awarded the President’s Medal.
However, yesterday Gopeesingh said the decision by parents to access the information via FOIA was prompted by what he called a dictatorial move by Gadsby-Dolly, one that prevented the pupils from being rewarded for their academic achievements.
The UNC also condemned the Education Ministry for the poor performance of the SEA examination 2022, as he said 9,000 pupils failed to make the pass rate of 50 per cent.
Gopeesingh said he recently saw a statement from Gadsby-Dolly who said she was quite pleased with the performance of the education system in 2022.
On the contrary, he said it was the worst performance ever in the history of the country’s education sector.
The opposition also questioned the Government’s decision to select a 20-member committee responsible for reviewing and recommending changes to the conduct of the SEA and transition to the secondary level.
This committee was appointed in November 2021.
The Express reached out to Gadsby-Dolly yesterday for comments, but efforts to contact her were futile.