THE United National Congress (UNC) Women’s Arm said yesterday that Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and the People’s National Movement (PNM) “must” apologise to the country for a “racial attack” on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The UNC Women’s Arm made the demand in a statement yesterday, as controversy continues over comments towards each other by Robinson-Regis and Persad-Bissessar, with each political party viewing’s the others words as racist.
The UNC Women’s Arm asserted that “what Kamla said was not racist, Camille and the entire PNM must apologise”.
“Indeed, we call on Camille Robinson-Region, the PNM Women’s League and the PNM to apologise to the entire country for that racial attack,” the Women’s Arm stated.
The release recalled comments on a PNM political platform two weeks ago by Robinson-Regis, during which she called Persad-Bissessar by her full name, including the middle-name, “Susheila”.
The Women’s Arm accused Robinson-Regis of “vile, veiled and not so veiled attacks on Kamla Persad-Bissessar, using Persad-Bissessar’s middle name as to race-bait, ridicule and provide “humour” for those who find ancestral names as “Susheila to be comical”.
“No one condemned the PNM for that clearly racist behaviour,” the release stated.
Persad-Bissessar was later condemned for responding to Robinson-Regis that she, the Opposition Leader, carried her “beautiful” ancestral name and not that of a “slavemaster”. The Opposition Leader had accused Robinson-Regis of mocking her name and of race baiting.
The UNC Women’s Arm stated: “In a desperate, weak and feeble attempt by the PNM’s Women’s League to create a distraction from their party being cornered on paedophilia and police investigations into corruption and misbehaviour, they are trying to use race.”
The statement further contended that “in truth and in fact, the real perpetrators of race-baiting and abuse are the front line members of their own party”.
The UNC’s Women’s Arm went on to accuse the PNM’ Women’s League of “double standards and hypocrisy”.
“The only time they speak out on anything is not when it is in the interest of the country but the interest of their inner circle, the Cosa Nostra,” the Arm stated.
The release added: “It is as if the PNM’s Women League’s main purpose is to attack other women.”
“Even the woman who has done most for women’s advancement in the entire history of Trinidad and Tobago,” the release said, referring to Persad-Bissessar, who was the country’s first woman attorney general, leader of a parliamentary party, Leader of Opposition and the first woman prime minister.
The Siparia MP was also the first woman head of government to chair the Commonwealth globally, the release noted, adding that, “no one has broken more glass ceilings, or paved the way for other women’s success” than Persad-Bissessar.
The UNC Women’s Arm said Persad-Bissessar “rightfully called out Robinson-Regis for attempting to mock and heap scorn on the name ‘Susheila’”.
“Mrs. Persad-Bissessar stated that she was proud of her ancestral heritage that was kept alive through her name, like that of many others”, the release said.
“She referred to Camille Robinson-Regis’ name as having been passed on to others by colonial masters, and that they still carry on those traditions up to today, even to the extent of ridiculing ancestral names! That is not racist, it is factual.”
The release further stated that Robinson-Regis should “come down from the PNM Women’s League and stop trying to distract and deflect from the real issues”.
“Apologise to the country for your racial attack,” the UNC said. “It is despicable.”