A 31-year-old Guyanese was denied bail on Monday by a Siparia Magistrate after appearing on nine sexual charges against his 11-year-old niece.
The accused, an operator, was remanded into custody pending criminal tracing from his homeland.
He was charged by WPC Myers, of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following a police report in which a 11-year-old girl and her father revealed a series of sexual assaults over a one-year period.
According to the girl, during the alleged acts, which occurred from June 2020 to June 2021, her uncle sexually penetrated and touched her inappropriately.
Following an investigation, led by W/Superintendent of Police (Ag.)
Claire Guy-Alleyne who was supported by ASP Roberts, Insp (Ag.) Knutt and Sgt (Ag.) Taylor, the suspect was charged with seven counts of sexual penetration and two counts of sexual touching of a child.
He will reappear before the court on August 16th.