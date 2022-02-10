Uncle Frank's sad end

Police are trying to determine how a hearse caught fire while carrying the body of Cyril “Uncle Frank” Valentine to his funeral yesterday.
At about 1 p.m., officers from the San Juan Fire Station received a report that a hearse was on fire along North Coast Road near Maracas Bay.
Two attendees were in the hearse carrying Valentine’s body to the funeral, which was to take place at the Las Cuevas basketball court. While driving, they observed smoke coming from the vehicle.
They pulled to the side of the road and exited the hearse.
The police and Fire Service were notified and an appliance from the San Juan station was dispatched.
The fire was eventually contained. The cause of the fire was not determined up to last night.
While the vehicle was destroyed and the casket sustained some damage, relatives told officials at Dennie’s Funeral Home that the funeral service would continue yesterday as planned.
Valentine was buried at La Fillette Cemetery on his birthday. He would have turned 72.
And Tuesday was his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife Victoria.
Relatives acknowledged the incident involving the hearse but said they wanted to let “bygones be bygones” and celebrate Valentine’s life and how he had helped his family and community throughout his life.