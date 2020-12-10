A 26-year-old unemployed man was denied bail when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate yesterday charged with sexual touching of a minor.
The man, who resides in St. James, was remanded into custody until he reappears before the court on January 6.
The accused was charged with one count of sexual touching of a minor, following a report made to Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers by a 11-year-old girl that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her.
The girl, in company of her mother, told the investigator, WPC Cox, that in October 2019, while in her bedroom, her uncle allegedly entered the room, threw her on the bed and proceeded to sexually
assault her.
The man was arrested and charged on December 8.