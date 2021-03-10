THE headquarters of the United National Congress (UNC) has been relocated from Couva to San Fernando.
It is the second move since the party vacated Rienzi Complex in 2016. The UNC’s headquarters was at Rienzi for 27 years after its inception. However, party founder Basdeo Panday believes the location “will make no difference to their incompetence”.
UNC public relations officer Kirk Meighoo said the spot at San Fernando will be the party’s permanent location for its headquarters. The building has been described as bigger than the one the UNC moved to after leaving Rienzi.
“It’s a better location, better space, especially now that we have to rely so much on virtual meetings and so forth, it’s just a more conducive space for all of that,” said Meighoo.
He added that the location was being used as “an operative space for a while”.
He also told the Express: “It was decided that because the space is so superior, we just need to move everything across there. That was done over the past month or so… It has been a process of transition. The transition is now complete.”
A relocation notice appeared in yesterday’s Express advising of the move to M Rampersad Building, at Hilda Lazzari Terrace, Les Efforts East, San Fernando.
It was back in 2016 that the UNC moved from Rienzi Complex, along Southern Main Road, Couva, to a building a stone’s throw away. The move came after negotiations were not agreed to with the owner, All Trinidad General Workers Trade Union (ATGWTU), which increased the rent from $12,000 to $25,000.
The UNC was given until July 31 of that year to vacate the premises.
During an interview on the move back in 2016, UNC chairman David Lee said the space at Couva was at least 4,000 square feet, while the party was occupying 800 square feet at Rienzi Complex.
Lee said the second Couva location was temporary.
Contacted by the Express, former prime minister Basdeo Panday said: “I think where it is located will make no difference to their incompetence. Their location will not influence their incompetence.”