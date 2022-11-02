United National Congress (UNC) Local Government councillor Samuel Sankar has crossed the floor and joined the People's National Movement (PNM).
Sankar was present on Tuesday night at the PNM meeting at Signature Hall, Chaguanas where he was welcomed by Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal.
Sagramsingh-Sooklal boasted that the PNM is a party where its strategies and policies are for the people.
The PNM, she added, does not fool the people about the reality of what is happening in the country.
She said the party's platform can be used to drive a wedge between the people and races or it can be used to unite.
"Councillor Sankar I say to you, welcome to the People’s National Movement, bring your family, bring your friends, this is a party that speaks about unity, this is a party for all people and we welcome you again tonight," she said.
Sankar is the councillor for Kelly Village/Warrenville attached to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
At the meeting, he was seated at the front of the stage and received a thunderous round of applause when named.
In August this year, Sankar attended a Local Government consultation hosted by the Local Government Ministry.
He was the lone UNC councillor to attend the meeting as Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had called on UNC Local Government representatives to boycott the meeting as it was a pointless.
Sankar claimed then that he was unaware of Persad-Bissessar's call.
Sankar had also told the media that after that meeting he had received death threats and he made a police report.
He had told the Express that he would attend the meeting again if he had to.
“I only fear God. There will always be consequences in what you do in life when you take a stand. You have to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do,” Sankar said.
“I took an oath without fear or favour, malice or ill-will to represent these people. I love my party and I’m UNC and proud. The Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, my political leader, gave me an opportunity to serve and I’m grateful for that," he added.
Said Sankar "If there are consequences, I am prepared to deal with it. The party has an organisational structure that we follow. I believe justice must be done or seen to be done as well. I embrace an opportunity to represent my burgesses."