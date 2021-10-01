Nurses are on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 but are not getting the compensation they deserve.
This according to president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart.
For this reason, Stuart says nurses will engage in “blackout” action today to highlight their grouses.
The action will take the form of a “day of prayer” where nurses are being encouraged to pray for 24 hours.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Stuart would not say whether the Association is urging nurses not to turn up for work, but he said they are urged to pray in an environment where they will not be interrupted.
“All we are asking our members to do is pray for 24 hours uninterrupted in whichever spot they can do so in an uninterrupted fashion,” he said.
Stuart said the major issue facing nurses is the lack of job security as they work on short term contracts. He said this is unacceptable for workers who are deemed to be essential.
“They should be permanently employed or, at the very least, be given proper terms of employment as prescribed by the Government of T&T,” he said.
Stuart said when nurses are employed by a regional health authority (RHA), they are supposed to be on a probationary period for six months and once they have fulfilled all the requirements, they ought to be made permanent. If they have not fulfilled the requirements, the probation period may be extended by a further three months, according to existing human resource policies, he said. After nine months, they should be either terminated for non-performance or made permanent, he added. But he said this has not been taking place. Instead, nurses have been working for years on short term contracts.
“There is no such policy of having persons on repeated six months contracts which is what the RHA currently has going on,” said Stuart.
“The Government had no issue with the Cuban nurses they brought in recently. They gave them proper three-year contracts. They did not offer them six months temporary employment like they are giving their own local nursing personnel. So, if it is good for foreigners, shouldn’t it be good for our locals?”
Immoral and unethical
Additionally, Stuart said nurses are working on 2013 salaries.
“We are still not getting the correct rate of salaries as already agreed to by the Government.”
He said some nurses are owed gratuity payments in excess of three years.
“And with the rising cost of living and inflation, the longer you take to fulfil your commitment to nursing personnel by paying them this gratuity...you are dwindling the capacity for their gratuity to stretch as far as it possibly can,” he said.
Stuart said these are immoral and unethical practices that nurses are no longer willing to accept.
Noting that some people may disagree with nurses taking protest action amid the Covid-19 pandemic when medical workers are being relied on more than ever, Stuart said the Association had run out of options.
“We have tried every possible means to resolve this amicably with the Government for the last six years. We have used up every opportunity. There will never be a time that will be appropriate and we have come to the decision that now is the most appropriate time,” he said.
Stuart said the action would not impact significantly on care for Covid-19 patients as Covid-19 cases are currently low.
“A number of the facilities have been closed because of reduced numbers...so now is the most opportune time,” he said.
Stuart said the country must understand that this is not a new issue but something that nurses have been crying out about for years and lend their support.
The action by nurses follows similar action taken by teachers across the country yesterday. Teachers across various schools failed to turn up for virtual classes as the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) encouraged its members to stage a “blackout” over wage negotiations and lack of consultation on Government’s plans to resume in-person classes for some students.