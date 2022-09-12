The killing of Phillip Boodram on Saturday afternoon in Dow Village, California, has left some residents of the area uneasy.
Boodram, aka “The Boss,” was a reputed drug dealer who was freed from prison in June after 17 years on the charge that he was involved in kidnapping and burying a businesswoman alive.
He, along with Malick Paul of Railway Road, and Gerard Thorington, 29, of Enterprise, were fatally shot in a confrontation with police in Dow Village.
Police claim they were shot at by the deceased men, who were killed when officers returned fire.
Three illegal firearms were seized at the scene.
When the Express visited the area yesterday many people opted not to speak to the media, as they said they were afraid for their safety.
Those that did, however, said they were expecting a spike in violent crime following Boodram’s death.
“I hope that I’m wrong. But you see that man had so many links, and for the police to take him out like that, there may be a fall out. Now I’m not blaming the police. You live by the sword you will die by it. If you look around no one is burning tyres or saying anything. The ‘Boss’ died following the path he had carved out for himself. Even those other boys made their choices, and people need to realise that choices have consequences, and sometimes these consequences are things there are no coming back from. But right now, with him gone, things might get a bit sticky for a bit. Cause people may want to take over these areas. So I know many people are just sticking to themselves and staying close to home while they wait to see how this all plays out,” said one man who gave his name as Brent.
Six people were killed by police since Friday. The other three—Ricky “Ross” Taylor, Ronelle Alexander and Kwame “Tusty” Wallace—were killed in Enterprise on Friday.