There is an air of discontent brewing at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation over the appointment of a deputy mayor, scheduled to take place today.
Current deputy mayor Faaiq Mohammed is to be elevated to the position of mayor after his predecessor, Vandana Mohit, captured the Chaguanas East seat in the August 10 general election on a United National Congress (UNC) ticket, to become a Member of Parliament.
However, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the plan is to appoint alderman Marisa Ramlogan, now serving her second term, as the new deputy.
“This is not sitting well with some members of council as there are other candidates who are also serving their second term, such as alderman Karan Nancoo and Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah Road councilor Adrian Ali. I would have thought that a decision would have been taken by council members as to who’s the most ideal candidate but apparently this was not done,” the source said.
The source also stated that it is interesting that both Mohammed and Ramlogan were former members of Jack Warner’s Independent Liberal Party (ILP).
“So, technically, two former ILP members are set to hold the reins of power at the Chaguanas Borough,” said the source.
When the Express contacted Mohammed, he said as far as he is aware no one has been selected for the position.
“I believe that after I’m appointed mayor we will sit as a council and arrive at a decision.”
He noted that Point Fortin has also delayed appointing a new deputy mayor following the elevation of former deputy mayor Saleema McCree Thomas to the mayoral post.
However, according to Part II of the Local Government Bill, 2009, councillors and aldermen would elect from among their number a mayor. And each mayor would nominate a member to be deputy mayor.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. today in the Borough’s auditorium.