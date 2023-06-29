OWTU president-general Ancel Roget said retirees have been pleading for the past eight years to have these matters treated with, but TCL, which is now controlled by Cemex International, has been treating current and former workers with gross disrespect.
“There will come a time and I can’t say what, how, when, and who would do what, but there will come a time when we say enough is enough, and devil take the hindmost,” Roget warned, while speaking during a news conference outside TCL’s Claxton Bay compound on Tuesday.
Roget said, the problem stems from the model in which TCL is being organised and managed by its main shareholder Cemex, as the company’s general manager, Guillermo Rojo, is from Spain, while managing director Francisco Aguilera is from Mexico.
“And what they brought to Trinidad Cement Limited is a type of vicious modern-day slavery, while at the same time, refusing to compensate workers for work that would have already been done,” he said.
Noting that TCL has between 200 and 300 retirees, Roget said most of them have been awaiting adjustments to their pension, take home lump sums, and cost of living allowances for the past eight years.
He added that all of those items are not items to be negotiated, but have already been negotiated and for which they have already worked.
“In other words, this is not new money. This is outstanding payments to these workers, who would have contributed to TCL’s fortunes during their time of employment,” Roget said.
He added: “So, they are outside and without their adjustments, and the directive is coming from Spain, it’s coming from Mexico, it’s coming from these people who couldn’t care less about our nationals, our people here in Trinidad and Tobago.
“And therein lies the problem because our regulators at the Ministry of Labour—they couldn’t care less about what happens to their citizens here in Trinidad and Tobago and therefore, the retirees have to take matters into their own hands.
“Now, we cannot guarantee the level of stability that is required for the level of productivity going forward. When you treat people in the hostile manner, in the way they are treating... disregarding their collective agreement, undermining terms and conditions, unilateral removal of things like the medical plan, interfering with your pension plan by moving it from one carrier to another without any discussions, when those things are happening, you tell yourself they are setting the place up for some type of destruction.”
Roget said TCL currently has more than 100 matters at the Industrial Court and is using this strategy of clogging the courts while looking for loopholes in the system.
“This morning, we call on Cemex Int to rectify this matter immediately, that these retirees who would have worked and are entitled to their adjustments and their pensions, which are eight years late, and they’re entitled to their cost of living allowances for which they have already worked, we call on them, Guillermo Rojo and Francisco Aguilera, to do the right thing. That’s all we’re asking for.
“So, we call for peace in the first instance, but we call for justice in making available to those workers what is due to them,” Roget said.
Retiree Learie Mike, who spent 34 years with the company, said he wants the authorities, all workers and the country to know about all the suffering they have been going through with Cemex.
“We’re being victimised and families are being destroyed, because those who supposed to stand up and make their voices be heard are not doing so. We have people who representing us in high office, representing the Government, and they’re not making any difference to help us as citizens in order to get what is our just due.
“So, this morning, we want to let Trinidad Cement and Cemex know that we had enough and we want to get our monies now. We want to get our outstanding monies, we want them to meet with the OWTU. We want them to set dates and settle our matters,” Mike said.
He noted that while TCL is clogging the court with matters, people are dying and not getting what is theirs.
“We need action and we need it now.” Mike called on Labour Minister Stephen McClashie to step forward and do something for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.