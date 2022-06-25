“Rowley must go.”
So chanted scores of both young and middle-aged working class people as several trade union leaders gathered in front of the Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, to deliver the “Workers motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister” document to the House Speaker, President of the Senate and Opposition Leader.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is currently out of the country.
Most people who gathered were armed with placards bearing the sentiment, “The Prime Minister is suffering the working class and he must be voted out”.
When the Express arrived at 3.15 p.m., just as the trade union leaders started gathering, the mood was tense among the protesters as they shouted against “the continuous wickedness being meted out to us by the People’s National Movement; flour gone up and now the Government refuses to give the public sector unions the double-digit figures in the wage negotiations madness”.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar emerged from the Parliament around 3.20 p.m. to accept the letter, with one of her deputy leaders Jearlean John, Couva South Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh and Senator Wade Mark.
Before giving Persad-Bissessar the document, Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader Ancel Roget, who has been critical of the Opposition Leader, said the workers voted unanimously on the vote of no confidence against Rowley as he, along with his administration, has led this country down a path of destitution.
“We decided to deliver a copy to you, Opposition Leader, so you can see that thousands of workers signed this motion, and I thank you for coming out of Parliament as it shows a lot of respect to those who toil and those who labour. So on behalf of the suffering masses, we deliver this no-confidence motion to you,” Roget said.
Roget told Persad-Bissessar that the trade union leaders and the workers had delivered a copy of the document to President Paula-Mae Weekes before heading to the Parliament.
“We are also going to deliver a copy of that motion to the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, one to the House Speaker, despite knowing where she stands and also the President of the Senate. JTUM will also send a copy to the chairman of Caricom, Belize Prime Minister John Antonio Briceño, as they must know what is happening in Trinidad and Tobago,” Roget said.
‘Great leadership’
National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) general secretary Michael Anisette told Persad-Bissessar that during Labour Day celebrations in Tobago, workers also signed the no-confidence motion and thanked her for showing great leadership.
“It shows character for you to leave the Parliament, to come and meet with the people who are really feeling the pain, and we thank you for that. We wish that the President of the Senate and House Speaker would do the same. But this shows who are for us and who are not,” Annisette said.
At this point, the crowd started to get impatient, shouting: “We want we money now! We want we money now!”
After about two minutes, the trade union leaders were able to instil calm so the Opposition Leader could have spoken.
Persad-Bissessar said she too felt the pain to see how many workers are losing their jobs yearly, adding that the cost of living has skyrocketed and there are no solutions.
“There is no policy, there is no strategy from this very clueless Government. I stand in solidarity with you and the policies we had put in place for you when we were in government; the Opposition will try to abide by those,” she said.
Asked by the media what is the Opposition’s next step after receiving the copy, she said she will take all legal steps to have the corrupt Government removed from office.
Persad-Bissessar also chastised Rowley for not settling the wage negotiations in a timely manner.
“The Prime Minister’s poor excuse of why he cannot pay is because he has to borrow; now, if you had paid the people their money in time, you would have had no back pay to pay now, but you waited for seven years and now crying like a baby,” she said.
No marching
Earlier yesterday, Roget, along with the other trade union leaders, delivered a copy to the protocol officer at the President’s House where the officer signed for receiving it.
As the workers and JTUM were about to walk in droves together, police officers stopped them, saying the unions did not apply for permission to engage in marching.
After a long conversation with the police, Roget and the union leaders told the supporters to walk in groups instead.
Last Sunday, during Labour Day celebrations in Fyzabad, Roget moved the no-confidence motion in Rowley and the Government for a number of reasons, including the significantly declining standard of living of citizens, increased fuel prices and taxes, Government’s “complete disregard” for the pain and suffering of ordinary working people by overseeing and consenting to the retrenchment of thousands of workers and plans to send home thousands of others.