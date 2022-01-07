THE National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) has warned the Government that any “lockout” of public servants over their Covid-19 vaccination status is an industrial relations offence.
In a published advertisement today, Natuc told workers to show up and sign their registers and outlined clauses in the Constitution that it said upheld the rights of workers to their wages and reminded public servants of their right to non-disclosure of their medical records.
The advertisement follows several similar statements from unions decrying the Government’s policy that public servants who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will be furloughed.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last month announced that public servants would have to be vaccinated from mid-January 2022 in order to be paid, and that unvaccinated employees would not be allowed to return to work.
Those not able to return to their relevant offices, as a result, will not be paid. The PM has denied this is a vaccine mandate, and said public servants were being given a choice.
Rowley at the time also announced a shutdown of all but essential public services from December 22, 2021, to January 2, 2022, allowing public servants to begin vaccination.
A mass vaccination programme for those employees was also launched this week.
Citing constitutional rights, labour bodies including the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) have rejected the policy, saying they continue to strongly encourage members to get vaccinated, but that the process must be voluntary.
Natuc stated in its advertisement yesterday, “Those of you who are employed, and you have not been given an official letter of suspension or termination, report to your workplace every day and sign the register.
“Constructive dismissal is the changing of an employee’s job or working conditions with the aim of forcing him to resign. This can be challenged at the Industrial Court.”
‘Sensitive personal information’
Workers were advised if they are barred from entering the compound to still show up for duty daily.
“If you are not paid at the end of the month, that constitutes a lockout. A lockout is an industrial relations offence which may be challenged at the level of the Industrial Court,” Natuc said.
Public servants were further advised, “If you are told not to report for duty, request that instruction in writing. If you are given a letter, take it to your union. Please note, if you fail to show up and you were not instructed in writing not to, then in principle you have abandoned your job.”
The advertisement added, “If you are prevented from carrying out your functions when you report for duty due to a condition that is not a part of your original contractual agreement with your employer, that constitutes constructive dismissal. Your contract of employment cannot be unilaterally altered.”
The advertisement stated that “it has been brought to the attention of your union that the public service and public sector has taken steps to collect information on the vaccination status of all members of staff, who are also required to provide a certified copy of their respective vaccination card and or additional documentation relevant to their status”.
The advertisement also referenced the Data Protection Act Chapter 22:04, which “reflects” that, “The Act defines the meaning of ‘sensitive personal information’ as a person’s physical or mental health or condition. Section 4 of the Act ensures that protection is afforded to an individual’s right to privacy and the right to maintain sensitive information as private and personal.”