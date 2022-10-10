Union protests: Reopen refinery
Kimoy Leon Sing
Former Petrotrin employees and members of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) protested the oil refinery’s closure at the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout yesterday.
The Former employees told the Express that the refinery has been shuttered since November 2018 and that they want the Government to meet with the union to restart it.
Christopher Jackman, president of the OWTU Pointe-a-Pierre branch, referred to recent remarks made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on the lack of interest shown by various sectors in the refinery. Rowley also said in his statement that the refinery is not a budget item for the next fiscal year.
Jackman said once that claim was made, he could no longer remain silent.
“We see this refinery as a part of us. We want to see the refinery restarted and we believe the Prime Minister needs to be held accountable to answer and let us know what the situation is as to the sale of this refinery,” he said.
He added: “They claim that the refinery is being preserved so it does not deteriorate, but the preservation is only intended to last a year, not four years. What we find is that refineries around the world are making money and ours is closed. What they have done is put a team in place to protect the asset, so they have contractors inside, so they pump nitrogen gas through the systems to attempt to prevent it from deteriorating rapidly.”
Although there seems to be some activity at the refinery, only members of the preservation and maintenance team are involved, according to Jackman.
“All plants are currently non-operational. In 2018, the Government would have begun the process to sell the asset. When Patriotic Energies was the successful bidder, the procedure would have been stopped, and then it would have been restarted. We had last heard that there were just three buyers left,” he said.
Jackman claims they have not received any updates on the progress of the process since March 2022.
