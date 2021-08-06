The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has described the decision by management of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to call all employees back to work as irresponsible.
OWTU president general Ancel Roget said yesterday that as a result of the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases the country experienced in May, June and July, a decision was taken to adopt a rotation system with respect to the organisation’s workforce, which was agreed to by management.
This was decided so that if any worker contracted the virus, the entire workforce would not be affected.
He said at a news conference at OWTU headquarters in San Fernando that after some measure of success in reducing the Covid-19 impact at T&TEC, management had taken a decision to abandon the rotation system by calling all its workers back out to work.
Roget said in April T&TEC recorded 28 positive Covid-19 cases with 38 people being quarantined. Those numbers moved to 33 positive cases and 112 in quarantine in the pre-rotation period.
During rotation the numbers slid to 16 positive cases and 18 people in quarantine, he said.
Stating that the high number of cases and deaths that began in May had not declined, Roget said: “So the same thing that caused us to go in rotation and to take certain measures that we agreed to with the T&TEC management, has not been reversed, it’s still happening.
“What we are saying, it is the irresponsible behaviour, the reckless behaviour on the part of the T&TEC management that is about to lengthen this problem here in the country with respect to contracting Covid.”
He questioned the motive behind the move to bring out all workers.
“It’s not to say there were problems in collecting revenue, we operated with them, they are seamlessly collecting all their revenue. It’s not to say that they are not getting their operations successfully carried out. It’s not to say that in this mode of operation with the rotation that they are not responding to emergency calls,” he argued.
Reliability of supply
In response to the OWTU, T&TEC said the full return of staff was necessary for service reliability.
In a statement yesterday, the electricity provider said that as an essential service provider, it had a responsibility to continue to serve the public throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
“In an effort to safeguard employees and members of the public, the Commission instituted several measures to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus. These included significant infrastructural upgrades to create physical distancing; the implementation of new and revised health and safety policies; the provision of necessary PPE for all employees and the implementation of a rigorous sanitisation schedule in all buildings.
“Additionally, the Commission worked with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Utilities to host several internal vaccination drives. A system for the rotation of field and office workers and the staggering of arrival and departure times was also introduced,” T&TEC stated.
The Commission noted that while it “has made every effort to provide the public with a reliable supply of electricity with staff on rotation, this is untenable in the long term and has started to impact on reliability. Unfortunately, maintenance work cannot be deferred indefinitely as this will eventually manifest as a major problem such as a significant widespread outage. In order to complete deferred critical maintenance work on the grid and ensure that reliability continues over the coming months, T&TEC has decided that all office employees will return to work on August 3 and all field employees on August 5. The return was, in fact, delayed by one week based on a request by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), at a prior meeting to discuss the full resumption of work.”
T&TEC stated it was regrettable that the OWTU would choose to resort to fear mongering among the public, with imagined instances of a super spreader site developing and the possibility of employees taking the virus to customers.
It said that since April it has established guidelines for employees to eliminate interaction with members of the public on the field, and that guidelines are also in place to govern how crews work together safely, to minimise their risk of exposure.
T&TEC said that despite having organised six vaccination drives for employees since May, only 30 per cent have taken up this opportunity but some employees have also been vaccinated outside of the its efforts.
“We continue to dialogue with the OWTU to encourage its members to take all opportunities available to get vaccinated, as it is proven that vaccinated persons are better protected from the worse effects of the virus,” T&TEC said.